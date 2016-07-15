Brilliant Bumrah secures India's thrilling win
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
Milos Raonic has decided to withdraw from next month's Rio Olympics due in part to fears over the Zika virus, the Canadian world number seven said on Friday.
The big-serving Raonic, who lost to Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, is the first tennis player to pull out of the Olympics due to concerns over the mosquito-borne Zika virus.
"After much deliberation with my family and coaches, I am making this decision for a variety of health concerns including the uncertainty around the Zika virus," Raonic, 25, said in a statement issued by Tennis Canada.
"This was a difficult, personal choice and I do not wish for it to impact the decision of any other athlete heading to the Games. "
The Zika virus, which the World Health Organization says is spreading rapidly in the Americas, has been linked to severe birth defects in infants born to infected women, and possible neurological problems in adults.
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.