Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
World Rowing Federation president Jean-Christophe Rolland hopes the rowing and canoe sprint venue for the 2020 Olympic Games will not be moved after a Tokyo panel last week pushed for a change in venue to cut the raising costs of hosting the event.
"I think it's a fantastic place for our sport, not only for the Olympic games but I'm sure in terms of legacy for the future. I'm still convinced that this project is the best project," Rolland was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.
The panel suggested the rowing and canoeing venues be moved some 400 km (250 miles) from Tokyo to three possible sites but the organisers say such adjustments may prove difficult to instigate in time for the 2020 Olympic games.
The panel also revealed the rowing venue, estimated to cost 6.9 billion yen ($67.40 million), now comes in at 49.1 billion yen ($479.59 million).
Any change in the rowing and canoeing venues would require the approval of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Rowing Federation.
Tokyo has already shifted venues for several events out of the capital, including sailing and basketball, while cycling will take place in Shizuoka, about 200 km (125 miles) west of Tokyo.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.