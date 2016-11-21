2016 Rio Olympics - Water Polo - Preliminary - Men's Preliminary Round - Group A Australia v Japan - Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. An International Swimming Federation (FINA) sign is seen in front of the Aquatics Centre pool where the... REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The new aquatics center being built for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will experience none of the problems faced by organizers of this year's Rio de Janeiro Games, the International swimming federation (FINA) president said on Monday.

The swimming pool in Rio was plagued by construction delays, and made headlines around the world after the water turned a shade of green during the Games. Many athletes also complained that the pool had a foul smell.

"I visited the place where they are beginning to build the new swimming pool and... it will have all the requirements for an excellent championship because the last condition in Rio was different," FINA President Julio Cesar Maglione told the Kyodo news agency.

"We are sure that it will be fine here."

Olympic organizers in Tokyo are building the pool near the existing Tatsumi International Swimming Center and are mulling over whether the venue should seat 15,000 or 20,000 spectators.

Cornel Marculescu, FINA's executive director, met Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike in October and pitched for the construction of a new venue instead of the renovation of Tatsumi.

"I received specific advice on the new aquatics center from the executive director when he was here in October," Mori said.

"We are a big swimming nation, but we don't have the fantastic facility we should have. We need to co-operate so we can leave behind the fantastic facility we need."

