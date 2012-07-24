UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon speaks at a news conference during his official visit in Ljubljana, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will carry the Olympic torch on Thursday during the final leg of its relay in London, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

"At the invitation of the London Olympic Organising Committee and the International Olympic Committee, he will carry the Olympic torch on the final leg of its journey in the United Kingdom in the presence of the president of the IOC," Ban's spokesman Eduardo del Buey told reporters in New York.

Ban will also attend the Olympic games opening ceremony on Friday and take part in events to promote an Olympic truce between warring countries during the games.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jackie Frank)