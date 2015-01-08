BOSTON Boston Mayor Martin Walsh expressed gratitude to the U.S. Olympic Committee on Thursday for its decision to put New England's largest city forward as a bidder for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

"It is an exceptional honour for Boston to be chosen as the U.S. representative in the running for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Walsh said in a statement. "Our goal is to host an Olympic and Paralympic Games that are innovative, walkable and hospitable to all."

(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Eric Walsh)