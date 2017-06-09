LAUSANNE, Switzerland The governing body of weightlifting (IWF) has been warned that the sport risks exclusion from the 2024 Olympic Games if it does not provide a "satisfactory" report about how it is dealing with doping by December.

"The IWF has until December 2017 to deliver a satisfactory report to the IOC on how they will address the massive doping problem this sport is facing," IOC President Thomas Bach told reporters. Bach said the report was a condition for weightlifting remaining among the 28 Olympic sports in 2024.

