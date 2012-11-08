2016 refugee team wins Laureus award
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
SOCHI, Russia Russia's 2014 Olympics will be the biggest and the most expansionist Winter Games with 12 new sports, organisers said on Thursday.
Sports director Irina Gladkikh outlined the new sports, ranging from women's ski jumping to a figure skating team championship at a media briefing.
Only two new sports were added to the last Winter Olympics programme in Vancouver 2010 which staged 86 events.
Sochi will boast a total of 98 medal events in 15 sports - 69 in the mountains and 29 at the coastal cluster. The Games are scheduled to run from February 7-23.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.