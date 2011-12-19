LONDON Chemical company Dow will not have its brand name on the seven million pounds decorative wrap that will cover London's Olympic Stadium even prior to the Games, the company has announced.

Initially Dow, whose plastics division are creating the panels that will decorate the venue, had been expected to have the company name on some test sections before the Games, but the American firm said this was now not the case.

"...Company logo branding is not and never has been permitted on the stadium for any Olympic Games, per Olympic 'clean venue' guidelines," Dow spokesman Scot Wheeler said in a statement.

"The agreement between Dow and LOCOG was limited to branding of five 'test panels' that were to be removed in the months before the Games and were not part of the final design.

"However in mid-summer, LOCOG and Dow agreed that Dow would defer the rights to these five panels to allow free and full execution of the design as determined by LOCOG."

The International Olympic Committee has a "clean venues" policy which does not allow sponsors names inside stadiums.

The clarification from Dow comes after criticism by India's Olympic Association over its involvement in the Games because of the U.S. corporation's ties to a major industrial disaster in Bhopal in 1984 in which activists say 25,000 people died in the years that followed a gas leak.

The pesticide plant where the gas leak occurred was owned by Union Carbide which was bought by Dow in 1999.

Dow Chemicals are one of 11 worldwide Olympic partners backing the London Games.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)