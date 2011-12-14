TOKYO Olympus on Wednesday lowered its 2010/11 net asset and net profit figures in a restatement of its accounts for the past five years as it looked to sort out an accounting scandal.

Olympus earlier in the day revised lower its net asset figures for each of the previous four April-March financial years, but said its assets exceeded its liabilities in each of the financial years dating back to 2002/03.

For the 2010/11 financial year, Olympus revised its net assets downward to 115.58 billion yen (957.62 million pounds) from 166.84 billion yen, while it lowered its net profit to 3.87 bln yen from 7.38 bln yen profit.

The company is also due to announce results for the six months to September 30 later on Wednesday. The half-year results must be reported by the end of the day to avoid a delisting of its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

