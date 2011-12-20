TOKYO Olympus Corp will cut the compensation of internal board members by 30 to 50 percent from December while setting cost reduction targets, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday, as it tries to restore a balance sheet battered by a more than decade-long accounting fraud.

The company aims to cut its variable general and administrative costs, consisting in large part of advertising and marketing expenses, by 20 percent in the fourth quarter from estimated second-quarter levels, the memo to employees from President Shuichi Takayama said.

