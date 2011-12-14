TOKYO Olympus Corp said on Wednesday that it has withdrawn its annual earnings forecasts and that there will be no H1 dividend.

The scandal-struck medical equipment and camera maker also said in its half-year earnings report that it expects to be able to continue to secure funding from financial institutions.

The company made a Wednesday deadline to submit its results for the six months to September, avoiding an automatic delisting of its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It also restated its accounts for the past five years.

