TOKYO Olympus Corp's president-nominee said on Wednesday that the medical equipment and camera maker must continue to develop its core medical business in order to rebuild after being involved in one of Japan's worst corporate scandals.

The 92-year-old company has survived a $1.7 billion fraud case that surfaced last October, partly because its profitable medical business, which accounts for about 40 percent of total sales.

"Without growth in our medical business, I do not think there will be a revival for Olympus," Hiroyuki Sasa, an executive officer and head of Olympus's medical equipment marketing business, said at an event for the launch of new medical products.

Olympus, which controls about 70 percent of the global market for diagnostic endoscopes, on Wednesday launched two new endoscopes and a new blood vessel sealing and tissue cutting device, all aimed at overseas markets.

In February, Olympus nominated Sasa to succeed President Shuichi Takayama, who was sued by the company for mismanagement, subject to shareholder approval on April 20.

($1 = 83.6250 Japanese yen)

