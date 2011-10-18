A man walks past a logo of Japanese camera and endoscope maker Olympus Corp at the company's headquarters in Tokyo May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO - Japan's Olympus (7733.T) came under more pressure to disclose details of payments made in a series of acquisitions as its shares plunged for the third straight day following the unexpected dismissal of its chief executive last week.

British former CEO Michael Woodford has told media he believes he was ousted for probing what he said were excessive payments made in relation to the buyouts of British medical equipment maker Gyrus and three small domestic firms.

The Japanese firm reiterated in a statement on Tuesday that Woodford was dropped because of a clash in management styles.

Olympus, which makes precision instruments and camera, also said in an investor conference call it may take legal action against its former CEO for disclosing confidential information in media reports following his firing.

But analysts and investors remain dissatisfied after Woodford showed media a letter dated October 11 to chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, which describes what he calls "a catalogue of calamitous errors and exceptionally poor judgement" resulting in the "destruction of shareholder value of $1.3 billion (823.5 million pounds)."

The letter details Woodford's concerns about $680 million in payments to financial advisers in the acquisition of Gyrus, or around 36 percent of the transaction price, and $600 million in goodwill impairment after the acquisitions in Japan.

In it, he also calls on Kikukawa and executive vice president Hisashi Mori to resign.

SHARES CONTINUE PLUNGE

Mori told analysts on Tuesday that the amount paid in relation to Gyrus, which included cash and options, was less than half the amount Woodford stated, although he conceded that the fee was high.

Kikukawa told the Nikkei newspaper in an interview that the Gyrus payment was about 30 billion yen ($391 million), saying this was an amount he had been advised by accountants and lawyers was appropriate.

"We do not think the market's confidence can be restored based on what we heard during the conference call," said analyst Motoya Kohtani of Nomura in a note to clients.

"With a former president playing the unusual role of whistle blower, the level of disclosure by Olympus thus far is unlikely to alleviate market concerns," he added.

"We think management should disclose the advisory fees paid for the Gyrus acquisition, broken down into preferred dividend stock, options and cash."

Olympus shares fell 8.9 percent on Tuesday, making for a total plunge of almost 43 percent over three straight sessions following Woodford's dismissal.

Downgrades to its target price from brokerages, including Macquarie, continued after the investor call on Monday.

Woodford told British media he had taken documents on the acquisition of Gyrus to Britain's Serious Fraud Office on Monday, because most of the deal was paid for through Olympus Finance UK, and said he welcomed further investigation of the case.

He told Britain's Independent newspaper he had been shocked to find that Olympus was run as a "total emperor system," while experts also expressed astonishment.

"Usually globally the CEO has access to all the relevant information," said Robert McCormick, chief policy officer at Glass Lews & Co, a proxy advisory firm. "I think it's pretty astounding that they seem to have been treating him on a need-to-know basis when he was leading the company."

Japan's Financial Services Agency said it was aware of media reports on Olympus, but declined to comment on whether it was considering taking action.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Miyoung Kim and Alex Richardson)