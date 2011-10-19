TOKYO Olympus's (7733.T) battered share price got a brief respite on Wednesday as short-sellers found it difficult to borrow stock after a rapid build-up in bearish bets on the company, which has become mired in a bitter management dispute.

The precision instrument and camera maker, which fired its British CEO last Friday, acknowledged it had paid an unusually hefty fee to financial advisers for a past acquisition, confirming claims by ousted CEO Michael Woodford.

Despite the fresh revelation, Olympus shares fell less than 2 percent on the day, their mildest loss in the four sessions since Woodford's bombshell firing. They have lost 44 percent since then, paring about 300 billion yen (2 billion pounds) of the company's value, and have been the most-heavily traded stock in Japan by far each day.

Traders in Tokyo and Hong Kong said part of the reason for Wednesday's more modest drop was that short-sellers, while still keen to put on fresh positions, were finding it harder to do so.

Heavy demand for shares that could be lent out and sold short, they said, had driven up borrowing costs and, in some cases, exhausted available lending pools.

Some sellers were also deterred by the risk that long-only funds, which have lent out the stock to short-sellers, may recall their shares to unload them from their own portfolios as the Olympus dispute escalates.

Such recalls could force short-sellers to buy back the stock, to cover their positions, and give the share price a brief bounce that would leave them with losses.

"Some of the shares are being recalled. So I would guess that the amount available for lending right now is zero. It has either been lent out already, is sitting in a 'no lending' pool, or has been recalled by the owner," said a source at a foreign institution in Tokyo.

Traders who carry overnight short positions first pay a fee to borrow the stock and register it under their name or transfer the ownership to their custodian.

These stock lending contracts usually include a recall clause stipulating that the lender of the stock can demand the return of the stock at any time.

On Monday, Olympus shares were available for lending to prime brokers at a 2 percent fee, but this had climbed to 3.5 percent by Tuesday and 5 percent on Wednesday, before lending supplies started to dry up.

With the outlook for Olympus's management unclear, large foreign brokerages including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Citigroup suspended their ratings and price targets.

Traders said conditions could be ripe for a "short squeeze," with a spike in prices as short-sellers buy back shares due to recalls by lenders.

But any upturn would likely be short-lived, since the recalled shares may well be dumped back into the market.

"Basically people are obviously recalling it to sell it," said a trader at a European brokerage.

