A top executive of Japan's scandal-ridden Olympus Corp has been found dead in a park outside New Delhi, an apparent suicide, The Times of India said Tuesday, quoting police.

Tsutomi Omori, 49, who was head of Olympus's medical equipment business in India, was found hanging from a boundary wall by a gardener in the park, which was part of an apartment complex in Gurgaon, just outside the capital, the daily said.

"Police have recovered two suicide notes written in Japanese. While one of them was meant for Omori's family, the other note only said "I am sorry for bothering you" in Japanese," the newspaper added.

