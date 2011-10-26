LONDON Southeastern Asset Management, the biggest non-Japanese investor in Olympus Corp, said Wednesday's boardroom reshuffle was "a step in the right direction" but only a full and independent audit could restore its battered reputation.

"This is a step, the company have admitted that there are critical questions that require immediate answers, and that is very positive," Josh Shores, a principal Southeastern Asset Management told Reuters.

Olympus' Chairman and CEO Tsuyoshi Kikukawa resigned on Wednesday in response to a widening scandal over dubious acquisition deals that have been brought to the attention of regulators in Japan and Britain, prompted a U.S. criminal investigation -- and halved Olympus's share price.

Kikukawa's departure comes less than two weeks after he fired former CEO Michael Woodford for persistently questioning advisory fees and purchases, including a massive payment linked to a 2008 takeover of British medical equipment company Gyrus.

Kikukawa was replaced by Shuichi Takayama, an Olympus veteran and board member, who supported the sacking of Woodford and said on Wednesday he believed fees linked to acquisitions were appropriate.

"Some things (Takayama) said in the press conference were right on, the value of the business has not been impaired yet, especially the medical and life science segments," Shores said.

"But if this (the fees scandal) is not addressed soon and drags on much longer, the chances are higher that those values could be impacted," he said.

Shores said the management changes needed to be followed by swift appointment of a "fully independent, objective third party committee" who would then oversee a broad corporate governance and accounting investigation by an external auditor.

"...That is the next critical step. It will not be credible if the committee is appointed by the company without any input from other stakeholders -- stakeholders and the media will not trust it."