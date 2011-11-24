TOKYO Nippon Life Insurance Co reiterated on Thursday that it will continue to support Olympus Corp, which is being probed by investigators in one of Japan's biggest accounting scandals.

Nippon Life Senior Managing Executive Officer Yasuomi Matsuyama also said he believed the scandal was an atypical event carried out by a small number of executives.

Japan's biggest life insurer, along with its subsidiaries, was Olympus's biggest shareholder until it cut its holding to 5.11 percent from 8.18 percent, according to a regulatory filing on November 17.

(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Edmund Klamann; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)