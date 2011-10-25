TOKYO Japan's scandal-hit Olympus Corp apologised to customers and shareholders on Tuesday as a senior ruling party lawmaker called for a regulatory probe of the company for what he called "outlandish" advisory payments.

Olympus said it hoped to restore trust as soon as possible by settling the confusion surrounding a huge $687 million (430 million pounds) in advisory payments in its 2008 acquisition of Britain's Gyrus and in the takeovers of three small Japanese firms.

"The acquisitions of the past were conducted through proper valuations and procedures, and there were by no means fraudulent practices. We are preparing to be investigated fairly while launching a third-party committee," Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa said in a statement on the company's website.

"We will strive to conduct our daily business sincerely so as to return to normal circumstances, restore social trust and put customers, business partners and shareholders at ease."

Olympus's statement was released shortly after Tsutomu Okubo, deputy policy chief of the Democratic Party of Japan, called for investigations by Japanese financial and securities regulators.

He urged the company to give an explanation for the massive advisory payments, to prevent investors from losing confidence in the company and in corporate Japan.

"At least the fees were outlandish. The company must explain the whole circumstances behind the incident," said Okubo, who is tasked with policy-making negotiations with opposition parties.

"Unless the management takes responsibility and at least makes explanations that would convince investors, confidence in Japan and its share prices would be lost. And parliament cannot overlook that."

FATTEST FEE

Olympus shares have tumbled since the company fired its British CEO Michael Woodford on October 14 over management issues. Woodford says he was fired for questioning the advisory payments behind the Gyrus takeover.

The Japanese maker of endoscopes and cameras paid the world's fattest advisory fee of $687 million for its $2.2 billion purchase of the British medical equipment maker. Typically, advisory fees are 1 percent of the purchase price.

"I have told them (regulators) that the Financial Services Agency should thoroughly look into the matter, and the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission should be interested as well," Okubo said.

Olympus shares climbed more than 8 percent on Tuesday, after falling for seven sessions straight. But the value of the company has still fallen by more than half since Woodford was sacked.

The widening scandal has become a subject of investigation by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. Woodford, who spent three decades at Olympus, has identified the advisory firms involved in the takeover as New York-based AXES America LLC and AXAM Investment Ltd in the Cayman Islands.

The former Olympus CEO, who is now in Britain, has sent dossiers on the Gyrus payments to British and Japanese authorities for investigation.

Okubo said he was considering summoning the head of the Tokyo Stock Exchange to appear before parliament, if necessary, for a public discussion of the matter with the banking minister.

Japan also needs to re-examine its governance structures, including the Financial Services Agency, the Tokyo Stock Exchange, auditors and outside directors, he said.

"There's a possibility that Japanese companies will be perceived as lacking corporate governance, so to prevent that from happening we need to re-examine our systems."

($1=76.1 yen)

