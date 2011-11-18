TOKYO Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp has blamed three executives for an accounting scandal that threatens the future of the company.

Olympus President Shuichi Takayama has blamed his predecessor, Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who quit on October 26, Vice-President Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo Yamada and said he would consider criminal complaints against them. Mori has been fired and Yamada has offered to resign.

Below are some facts about the three executives:

TSUYOSHI KIKUKAWA

A gravelly voiced chain smoker, who went by the nickname "Tom" among English speakers, Kikukawa, 70, has been accused by ousted Olympus CEO Michael Woodford of running the company like an emperor in his decade at the top.

A graduate in political science from the prestigious Keio University, he joined Olympus in 1964 and worked his way up the corporate ladder via public relations, corporate planning, finance and accounting before taking the top job in 2001.

Known for his cheerful personality and penchant for showing off photos of his pet poodles, Kikukawa bantered with Woodford about golf at the February news conference where the Briton's appointment as chief operating officer was announced.

But after firing Woodford last month, Kikukawa turned on his former protégé, issuing a biting e-mail to Olympus employees denouncing Woodford for high-handed management, use of a private jet and failure to spend enough time in Japan.

Kikukawa resigned on October 26 and has not appeared in public since he announced Woodford had been fired. He remains a director of the company.

HISASHI MORI

Mori joined Olympus in 1981 and rose relatively quickly to become executive vice president in April this year.

A former head of Olympus's corporate social responsibility unit, Mori initially defended a series of merger and acquisition payments being questioned by Woodford. But last week he confessed to current President Shuichi Takayama that the company had been systematically covering up losses for decades.

Japanese media have said Mori, 54, is suspected of having played the main role in the cover-up, including maintaining documents related to the transactions. He was fired for his involvement in the scheme, but remains a director of Olympus.

HIDEO YAMADA

Yamada, 66, was appointed standing internal auditor in June this year, meaning he held the post during the period Woodford spent questioning past acquisitions.

He joined the company in 1963 at the age of 18 and has spent little time in the public eye. He offered his resignation after Mori and Kikukawa confessed their involvement in the scandal last week, but remained in his position as of Monday.

The Nikkei business daily said he would be kept on until an external panel completes its investigation into the company's past M&A deals.

