TOKYO Tokyo prosecutors are set to step up their investigation of financial wrongdoing at Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp, coordinating with police and the securities and exchange watchdog, Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.

The prosecutors are likely to consider searching the homes of those involved, with an eye on the company's revised financial statements due by the December 14 deadline, Jiji said.

