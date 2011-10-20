TOKYO Japanese ratings agency R&I on Thursday put Olympus Corp (7733.T) on watch for a possible downgrade, citing deteriorating earnings and management turmoil following the abrupt ouster of its reform-minded British CEO.

R&I, the only major agency to rate Olympus' debt, said it was worried about the negative impact of the strong yen and sluggish European and U.S. economies, given that it gets more than half its sales outside Japan.

The agency said the turmoil surrounding the sacking of Michael Woodford, who has raised questions about huge financial advisor fees paid in a 2008 acquisition, further clouded its credit outlook.

"Olympus' financial state was already at a critical level. The managerial problems forced us to review our ratings even though its only been two months since our last ratings action," R&I analyst Yuta Ishinoda told Reuters in an interview.

R&I placed Olympus on a watchlist for possible downgrading. The camera and endoscope maker has an "A" issuer rating, the third highest rank which R&I defines as "high creditworthiness supported by some excellent factors."

Olympus carried about 650 billion yen (6 billion pounds) worth of interesting-bearing debt as of March and had a net debt-equity ratio of nearly 3 times, comparing unfavourably to many other precision equipment makers which are net cash positive, Ishinoda said.

The scandal is centred on a $687 million (435 million pounds) payment to advisors for Olympus' $2.2 billion acquisition of British medical equipment maker Gyrus, and about $1 billion for three domestic acquisitions that were later written down.

Woodford, who was dismissed just two weeks after being promoted to chief executive from chief operating officer, took his case to British fraud investigators earlier this week and has also sent a letter to regulators in Japan.

In addition to stabilising management, Olympus needs to stop spending so much on acquisitions, dividends and share buybacks and focus on reducing its debt load, Ishinoda said.

"If it doesn't move in that direction it will be difficult to maintain its credit rating," R&I analyst Yuta Ishinoda told Reuters in an interview, saying a decision on a possible downgrade would in principle be made in a few months.

Ishinoda added that Olympus may need to look at a share issue to shore up its finances. Olympus shareholders' equity ratio stood at 13.5 percent as of the end of June, below the 20-30 percent considered as healthy.

