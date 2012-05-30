TOKYO Shares of Olympus Corp (7733.T) jumped 7.1 percent on Wednesday after the Asahi newspaper said Sony Corp (6758.T) and Panasonic Corp (6752.T) are the leading contenders to take an equity stake in the scandal-hit firm, which is trying to shore up its finances.

The maker of cameras and medical equipment has narrowed the field of candidates to Sony or Panasonic, and will likely make a decision by the end of June, the newspaper said. The winner would likely take a more than a 10 percent stake in Olympus that would be worth several tens of billion yen, it said.

