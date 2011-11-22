Global stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led lower by the energy sector as oil prices slumped, following European shares and the euro downward on global political uncertainty.
TOKYO Olympus Corp shares rose more than 13 percent on Tuesday, continuing its climb from the last session after it said a third-party panel investigating an accounting scandal found no evidence of funds from M&A deals flowing to organised crime syndicates.
Olympus shares jumped 13.4 percent to 823 yen on the news, as fears that the Tokyo Stock Exchange would delist the company's stock faded.
Japanese police and prosecutors and securities agencies in Japan, the United States and Britain are investigating Olympus after the firm admitted this month that it hid losses on securities investments for decades, disguising some as acquisition payments and fees.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, as its television and cable units benefited from hosting the World Series and its cable news channel enjoyed strong ratings during the U.S. presidential campaign.
PARIS French investigators have referred carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) for possible prosecution over abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollutants from some of its diesel engines, the government said on Monday.