TOKYO Embattled Olympus Corp (7733.T) jumped more than 11 percent on Thursday for its third day of gains, with investors appearing less worried that the stock would be delisted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The scandal-hit company said on Monday a third-party panel investigating an accounting scandal found no evidence of funds from M&A deals flowing to organised crime syndicates.

Olympus was trading 8 percent higher at 941 yen after earlier jumping more than 11 percent in morning trade. The stock was the heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main board.

Former Olympus Corp (7733.T) CEO turned whistle-blower Michael Woodford touched down back in Tokyo on Wednesday for a meeting with investigators probing one of Japan's biggest accounting scandals and a showdown with the board that threw him out.

