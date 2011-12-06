Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
TOKYO Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said on Tuesday it will provide necessary support to Olympus Corp, after an independent panel investigating an accounting scandal at the medical equipment found no links with organised crime.
"Although we need to examine the report thoroughly, our understanding is that there was no involvement of anti-social forces and no off balance-sheet liabilities," an SMBC spokesman said.
"We, as the main bank, will provide necessary support for Olympus to strengthen its governance and maintain socially important businesses," he said.
SMBC is the core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.