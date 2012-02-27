TOKYO Southeastern Asset Management, one of the largest non-Japanese investors in scandal-hit Olympus Corp, said on Monday it was extremely disappointed with a new board of directors proposed by the maker of cameras and medical equipment.

"While suggestions that the board be entirely new individuals, with a split chairman and CEO role have been taken into account, the clear creditor orientation of the board is unacceptable," Josh Shores, Southeastern's senior analyst and principal, said in a statement.

Olympus said it had nominated an insider, executive officer Hiroyuki Sasa, to become president and former banker Yasuyuki Kimoto as chairman, subject to approval at its April 20 shareholders' meeting.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)