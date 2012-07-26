TOKYO Japanese medical device maker Terumo Corp (4543.T) said on Thursday it is proposing to invest 50 billion yen in scandal-hit Olympus Corp (7733.T) and form a joint holding company, sparking a surge in Olympus shares.

Olympus spokesman Tsuyoshi Oshima said the company, which also makes medical equipment, was still weighing proposals from Terumo as well as other companies and that no decision has been made.

Its shares soared as high as 10 percent in early Tokyo trade, as investors cheered the proposal for the firm that is facing pressure for a capital-tie up after a massive accounting scandal dealt a major blow to its balance sheet.

The world's leading diagnostic endoscope maker last year admitted it used improper accounting to conceal huge investment losses under a scheme that began in the 1990s, after sacked British CEO Michael Woodford raised concerns last autumn about dubious book-keeping.

A combined Olympus and Terumo, which owns a 2.5 percent stake in Olympus, would rank eighth in medical device sales worldwide, based on current figures, according to the Nikkei business daily, which first reported the story.

Sony Corp (6758.T) and Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) are among those vying to tie up with Olympus.

Olympus shares jumped as much as 10.3 percent in early Tokyo trade, versus an essentially unchanged benchmark Nikkei 225 .N225 average. The stock was later hovering around 1,383 yen, up 8.3 percent.

Terumo shares were up 0.8 percent.

