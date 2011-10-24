TOKYO The Tokyo Stock Exchange .TOPX said on Monday it is urging Olympus (7733.T) daily to disclose more information on financial adviser payments, which are at the centre of a governance scandal, related to its 2008 purchase of British firm Gyrus and its acquisition of three companies in Japan.

The TSE is in constant contact with Olympus to seek disclosure of relevant information to shareholders, a spokesman for the bourse said.

"If there is anything else that they need to disclose we would urge them to do so," the spokesman said.

Shares of the endoscope and camera maker fell by as much as 18 percent on Monday. Since October 14, the company's market value has fallen by almost 60 percent.

The exchange said it would also look carefully at the results of any third party investigation conducted into the M&A deals.

