TOKYO Olympus Corp (7733.T) former chief executive Michael Woodford is planning to launch a surprise action at the firm's extraordinary shareholders meeting on April 20, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday.

Woodford, who blew the whistle on an accounting scandal at the Japanese endoscope and camera maker, told Kyodo in an interview he would announce the action on the day of the meeting, without providing further details.

