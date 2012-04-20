Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
TOKYO Olympus Corp's ousted CEO Michael Woodford said he may seek to invalidate the endoscope maker's Friday extraordinary shareholder meeting in courts, after Olympus management refused to answer a question about his dismissal.
Executives were asked at the shareholders meeting if they still sticking to the view that Woodford was fired for gross misconduct but declined to answer, citing legal issues.
Woodford, who lifted the lid on a 13-year, $1.7 billion (1 billion pounds) accounting fraud at the company, said that the company's refusal to answer contravened Japanese law, allowing shareholders to seek to invalidate the meeting.
The extraordinary shareholder meeting is expected to approve the appointment of a new board of directors at the scandal-hit company.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.