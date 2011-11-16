Former CEO of Olympus Michael Woodford sits in a television studio before an interview with Reuters in London November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON The former CEO-turned-whistleblower of Olympus Corp will this month meet U.S. prosecutors and a member of a company-appointed panel probing an accounting and governance scandal at the camera and endoscope maker.

Michael Woodford, who fled Japan after being fired on October 14 and has led a campaign to force Olympus to explain deals he says have cost shareholders around $1.3 billion (823.98 million pounds), said the meeting with the panel member would come first.

"We are meeting in London on Monday," he told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said he was meeting U.S. prosecutors in New York the following week.

"I am going back to the U.S. on the 29th to meet the American authorities," he said.

Woodford has been in contact with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Justice (DoJ), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Japan's Security and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) as well as Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

Woodford had planned this week to meet Eiji Katayama, one of the six-member external panel investigating Olympus, headed by retired supreme court justice Tatsuo Kainaka.

But the meeting was postponed after Olympus President Shuichi Takayama admitted on November 8 the company had embarked on a complex cover-up to hide 20 years of losses on securities investments, blaming predecessor Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former vice-president Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo Yamada.

Woodford has said the company admission meant much of the work of the panel appeared to have been overtaken by events. But he said on Wednesday: "I expect a little bit more from it now."

Olympus's stock, which has plunged up to 80 percent since Woodford's firing, jumped 15 percent on Wednesday on hopes the company will file its delayed accounts in time to avoid being delisted by Japanese regulators.

Creditors also signalled support for the company earlier on Wednesday.

Woodford said he had not been in contact with creditors, but said he did not expect the company to face financing problems.

"They (creditors) will be supportive because the basic underlying cashflow is not bad, given the profitable medical business," he said. But he added: "I think (a delisting) would be catastrophic for the company, shareholders and for Japan."

Woodford admitted "a growing tide of people" wanted him to return as CEO. But he has said there are effectively five prerequisites: the removal of the board, a forensic examination of the books, an impairment test, the support of shareholders and assurances there will be no reprisals.

He has said the board either tacitly or explicitly agreed to the irregular transactions, ignored his letters demanding answers and a PricewaterhouseCoopers report highlighting accounting irregularities he had commissioned, and unanimously voted for his removal last month.

"The majority of them were there when the major transactions were made," he said. "They were all there when they received my six letters and the PwC report and failed to act ... They just don't ask the most basic questions."

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Will Waterman)