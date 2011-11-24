Accenture beefs up blockchain security
NEW YORK Accenture Plc has developed new technology that it says can help make blockchain applications more secure and could speed up their deployment in sectors such as finance.
TOKYO Former Olympus Corp CEO Michael Woodford said on Thursday he would not be surprised if there was "some criminality involved" in an accounting scandal at the company, as speculation persists of a link between dubious M&A deals and organised crime.
Woodford also told an audience of business executives in Tokyo that he had a "dream team" at Olympus he could employ to run the company if he returned as chief executive.
Olympus fired Woodford as CEO on October 14, saying he did not understand Japanese culture. Woodford said his dismissal was due to questioning dubious M&A payments.
Woodford spent Thursday in the Japanese capital talking to prosecutors, securities regulators and police investigating the scandal at the camera and endoscope maker.
Olympus has admitted to using funds from M&A deals to hide losses dating back to the 1990s. The firm's new president has blamed three executives, including his predecessor Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, for the scam.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
NEW YORK Accenture Plc has developed new technology that it says can help make blockchain applications more secure and could speed up their deployment in sectors such as finance.
IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp agreed to appoint three new directors and return $3.4 billion to shareholders, bowing to pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.
TOKYO Japanese display maker Sharp Corp may start building a $7 billion plant in the United States in the first half of 2017, taking the lead on a project initially outlined by its Taiwanese parent Foxconn, a person with knowledge of the plan said.