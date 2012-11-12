A rainbow is seen behind the logo of a BP fuel station in Barnstaple in south west England October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

ABU DHABI BP (BP.L) hopes to agree terms for the broader commercial development of its tight gas project in Oman in 2013, with a final investment decision possible towards the end of the year, the British company's chief executive said on Monday.

BP has already invested $700 million in the project in Khazzan in central Oman but has been haggling over the price it will get for selling the gas produced to Oman on its tightly-controlled domestic market.

"We are very much committed to Oman," Bob Dudley told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi. He said BP hoped to agree gas sales agreement terms sometime next year.

BP, which won the concession in 2007, has been carrying out exploratory work on a project for which costs are relatively high because of the complexity of extracting gas trapped in rocks underground.

Tight gas is unconventional natural gas which is difficult to access because of the nature of the rock and sand surrounding the deposit.

The Omani government has said the gas must be sold in Oman where sale prices are tightly controlled. Huge energy price subsidies are common in the Middle East and low gas sales prices have discouraged development of new projects across the region.

Non-OPEC, small oil producer Oman has been focusing on developing its gas industry to meet its booming domestic demand while maintaining exports of liquefied gas.

