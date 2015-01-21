KUWAIT Oman's crude oil production is expected to rise by about 20,000 barrels per day in 2015, Omani oil minister Mohammad bin Hamad al-Rumhy told reporters on Wednesday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an energy industry conference in Kuwait. Oman has been pumping around 950,000 bpd of crude.

Lower oil prices are not affecting Oman's upstream strategy, and there is no change in its 2015 energy plans, Rumhy added.

He said Oman was planning to privatise its downstream industries, perhaps by end-2016. Earlier this month, Rumhy was quoted by a local newspaper as saying the government might sell off part of oil refiner Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Co (ORPIC).

