DUBAI Human Rights Watch called on Oman on Wednesday to free activists detained for holding peaceful demonstrations over the failure to deliver jobs and reforms promised following a wave of protests in the Gulf Arab state.

Oman, a small oil producer with close ties to the United States and Britain, saw angry protesters by hundreds of youths demanding jobs and housing, following mass uprisings that toppled the rulers of Tunisia and Egypt.

The government promised new public sector jobs and payments to the unemployed to defuse anger, which flared again last month in work stoppages at oil facilities.

Oman said a group was arrested following an increase in insults, verbal abuse and incitement to strikes and protests on social websites "which are bound to violate national security and harm public interest", according to a statement by the public prosecutors published on the state news agency ONA.

Activists who visited striking workers were among about 30 people arrested in the last two weeks, including people protesting those initial detentions, Human Rights Watch said.

"Omani activists are speaking out about broken promises for government reform," HRW's deputy Middle East director Joe Stork said in a statement.

"The government should immediately release all the activists and halt this campaign of intimidation," he added.

At least 22 people were arrested outside a Muscat police station on Monday during a peaceful protest calling for the release of activists who had criticised the government's response to the demands.

Activists say the detainees are being denied access to lawyers and may face broadly defined charges of threatening state security.

The Omani public prosecutor said the detainees will be questioned and brought before "judicial bodies in accordance with legal proceedings in force in this regard."

(Writing by Joseph Logan; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Jon Hemming)