MUSCAT Oman's Sultan Qaboos pardoned on Friday all dissidents jailed for defaming the ruler or taking part in protests, in the latest effort to defuse unrest inspired by Arab uprisings elsewhere.

The official Oman News Agency did not say how many prisoners would be freed, but activists say courts sentenced at least 50 dissidents to jail terms of up to 18 months last year.

"His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has issued a royal pardon for those convicted of defamation, information technology crimes and unauthorised rallies," the agency said.

Last week a court freed on bail eight activists, part of a group of prisoners who went on hunger strike last month saying they had been sentenced unfairly. The court ordered a re-trial.

In recent months the government has sought to ease public discontent by announcing plans to limit the number of foreign workers and sharply raise the minimum wage for locals in a drive to increase employment of Omani citizens.

Oman, which sits on the Strait of Hormuz through which some 40 percent of the world's sea-borne oil exports passes, has also pledged to create tens of thousands of public sector jobs.

But delays in implementing the promises have kept protests simmering, with some anger focused on the 72-year-old sultan.

