LONDON Insurer Omega OIH.L said it remained in talks over a possible takeover of the company and aimed to conclude discussions with interested parties shortly, sending its shares sharply higher.

"Omega has received a number of approaches that may lead to an offer being made for the company, and the directors will continue to review these approaches in the context of the best interests of the business and all stakeholders," Omega said in a statement.

Shares in Omega, which also reported a first-half loss of $49 million, rose 9.8 percent in early morning trade to 67 pence. At that price, the company has a market capitalisation of around 160 million pounds.

"We believe the risk reward on the stock remains finely balanced between the pressures on the financial flexibility of the group offset by potential corporate activity," JP Morgan Cazenove said in a research note, keeping a "neutral" rating on Omega shares.

In June, privately-owned insurer Barbican said it had made an approach to Omega over a possible merger. Rival Canopius had also entered into the bidding fray earlier this year, while sources close to the process said insurance magnate Jack Byrne was also interested in Omega.

Omega operates in the Lloyd's of London LOL.UL insurance market. The sector has undergone consolidation over the course of this year as mounting losses from a wave of natural disasters weighed on the companies, forcing them to seek ways to cut costs and help them compete with bigger and stronger rivals.

Chaucer accepted a 292 million pound offer from U.S. rival Hanover Insurance (THG.N) in April, while Brit Insurance agreed last year to be bought by private equity firms Apollo and CVC.

