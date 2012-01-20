LONDON Barbican Insurance has made a fresh indicative takeover bid for rival Omega Insurance OIH.L, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The newspaper said Barbican's backers, Carlson Capital, sent a letter, seen by the FT, to Omega's directors calling on it to begin talks to create a "merger of equals."

People familiar with the approach from Carlson, cited in the article, said at present it would value the London-listed company's equity at about 180 million pounds.

Hedge fund Carlson, which is also a top 10 shareholder in Omega with a 5.5 percent stake, said the merger consideration would be calculated based on the net tangible book value of each company as of December 31, according to the article.

The approach follows a failed bid Barbican made in September for control of Omega.

($1 = 0.6464 British pounds)

