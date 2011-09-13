Canopius Group Ltd, a privately owned insurance firm, on Tuesday submitted an indicative proposal to buy the entire share capital of peer Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd OIH.L for about 203 million pounds.

The 83 pence-per-share cash offer from Canopius comes a day after Omega agreed to sell a 25 percent stake to Mark Byrne, the founder of Bermudan reinsurer Flagstone Re FSR.N and son of U.S. insurance magnate Jack Byrne, at the same price.

"Canopius is seeking a short period in which to complete confirmatory due diligence. Any offer will be conditional on the success of that exercise, as well as other pre-conditions customary for a transaction of this nature," Canopius said in a statement.

The offer is at a 17 percent premium to Omega's Monday close on the London Stock Exchange.

Omega shares, which have gained a quarter of their value over the past month, were trading 6 percent higher at 75.5 pence at 9:52 a.m.

Bermuda-domiciled Omega, which operates in the Lloyd's of London LOL.UL insurance market, has been in offer talks for some months.

In June, privately owned insurer Barbican made an approach to Omega over a possible merger, while rival Novae (NVA.L) was examining a merger with the company in May.

The insurance sector has undergone consolidation over the course of this year as mounting losses from a string of natural disasters weighed on the companies.

In March, Omega swung to a wider-than-expected full-year loss at about $43 million (27 million pounds).

(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)