Privately owned insurer Canopius Group Ltd made an indicative approach to buy Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd OIH.L for 203 million pounds, derailing efforts of Mark Byrne, the founder of Bermudan reinsurer Flagstone Re FSR.N, to snap up a quarter of Omega.

The 83 pence-per-share cash offer from Canopius comes a day after Omega, which operates in the Lloyd's of London LOL.UL insurance market, agreed to sell a 25 percent stake to Byrne, son of U.S. insurance magnate Jack Byrne, at the same price.

Canopius, which first expressed interest in Omega in January, said it would complete due diligence for the company in a short period.

The insurance sector has undergone consolidation over the course of this year as mounting losses from a string of natural disasters weighed on the companies, with Omega posting losses of $49 million in the first-half.

"Any offer will be conditional on the success of that exercise, as well as other pre-conditions customary for a transaction of this nature," Canopius said in a statement.

Separately, Omega in response to Canopius' approach, said it would review all the proposals in the "best interest of the business and all stakeholders."

The offer is at a 17 percent premium to Omega's Monday close on the London Stock Exchange.

"This saga has been ongoing for about a year now and most shareholders we expect do want a cleanup of it. We don't have enough details about the Canopius offer, but it does seem like it is a full offer, which is probably more attractive," analyst Sarah Lewandowski of Peel Hunt told Reuters.

She also did not rule out the possibility of another privately owned insurer, Barbican, coming out with an offer following its interest in Omega earlier this year.

"Eighty-three pence is in line with its current net tangible assets, which seems reasonable and given Omega has made heavy losses again this year as well as last year," Lewandowski added.

Bermuda-domiciled Omega's shares, which have gained a quarter of their value over the past month, were trading 7 percent higher at 75.75 pence at 11:20 a.m. British time.

Rival Novae (NVA.L) was also examining a merger with the company in May, but withdrew from the race after a month in the "interests" of its shareholder.

(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)