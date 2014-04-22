Omnicom Group Inc (OMC.N), the largest U.S. advertising company, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue due mainly to higher growth in its home market.

Omnicom, which owns agencies such as BBDO Worldwide and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, said revenue rose to $3.50 billion (2.08 billion pounds) in the first quarter from $3.39 billion a year earlier.

U.S. revenue rose 4 percent in the quarter ended March 31.

Net income available for common shareholders rose slightly to $201.4 million, or 77 cents per share, from $199.7 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

