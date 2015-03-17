Britain's OneSavings Bank Plc (OSBO.L) said its full-year pretax profit more than doubled as new business wins helped increase its loan portfolio and it tightly controlled costs.

The bank, which was formed following the recapitalisation of Kent Reliance Building Society by U.S. private equity group JC Flowers in 2011, said it anticipated demand to remain strong with focus on "high value, underserved markets".

Underlying pretax profit rose to 69.7 million pounds in the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 30 million pounds a year earlier.

OneSavings Bank, which went public last year, provides residential mortgages, buy-to-let, small and medium and personal loans.

Net interest margins rose to 291 basis points from 211 basis points a year earlier, while loans and advances grew 29 percent to 3.9 billion pounds.

RBC Capital Markets, which has an "outperform" rating on the stock, increased its target price to 315 pence from 240 pence.

Out of five analysts covering the stock, four have a "buy" rating on OneSavings Bank, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

The bank said it would pay a maiden dividend of 3.9 pence per share for the year ended Dec. 31.

OneSavings Bank was the first among a number of new banks that listed on the London Stock Exchange last year to challenge the dominance of Britain's big four banks that control more than 80 percent of the personal current account market and over 85 percent of small business banking.

