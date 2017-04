FRANKFURT A Chinese group has made a bid worth roughly 1 billion euros (754.73 million pound) to buy private equity-owned German plastic processing machinery maker KraussMaffei, people familiar with the matter said.

The potential buyer is hoping to clinch a deal with KraussMaffei's owner, Canada's Onex Corp OCX.TO, before the Chinese New Year in early February, the people said on Thursday.

They added that the deal may still fall apart or that counterbids may surface that may appeal to Onex.

Onex declined to comment.

