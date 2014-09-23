The logo of OPAP is seen on a sign inside a lottery shop in Athens August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS Greece's privatisation agency named betting firm OPAP as the winner of the sole Greek horse race betting licence after the agency scrapped a previous tender last month due to a lack of sufficient interest.

The sale is part of a privatisation plan agreed with international lenders, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund under a 240 billion euro (188.75 billion pounds) bailout.

Greece's OPAP, one of Europe's biggest betting firms based on revenues, and gaming systems supplier Intralot had submitted bids for a 20-year licence to take wagers on horse races.

OPAP submitted the highest offer at 40.5 million euros and was named "successful bidder" in the tender, Greece's privatisation agency HRADF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Greece has repeatedly missed privatisation targets due to a lack of investor appetite and regulatory snags. It wants to raise 22 billion euros by 2020 and is aiming for 1.5 billion from state divestments this year, down from an initial target of 3.6 billion euros.

OPAP, which was privatised last year, holds a monopoly in lotteries and sports betting in Greece through about 5,000 outlets.

The privatisation agency (HRADF) scrapped the horse race betting tender last month after getting just one offer from Intralot, which was deemed unsatisfactory.

Horse race betting is currently run by a group called ODIE, which made a net loss of 23.4 million euros in 2012.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jane Baird)