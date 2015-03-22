Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
RIYADH Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi denied on Sunday that there was a "conspiracy theory" behind OPEC's decision in November to keep oil output unchanged.
"There is no conspiracy and we tried to correct all the things that have been said but nobody listens," he told a conference in Riyadh. "We are not against anybody we are with whoever wants to maintain market stability and the balance between supply and demand and (with regards to) price the market decides it."
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Susan Thomas)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.