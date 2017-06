LONDON Qatar energy minister Mohammed Al-Sada said on Wednesday oil prices need to be higher than $50 a barrel to encourage oil sector investment.

"You need a lot of investment to keep up with demand (growth), otherwise there will be a shortage (in supply)," Al-Sada told Energy Institute's IP Week conference.

"In my opinion you need a higher price (than $50) to attract more investment."

