VIENNA OPEC prepared to keep oil output limits on hold on Thursday, powerless to do anything other than leave lead producer Saudi Arabia to decide whether to scale back supplies to stem a slide in prices below $100 (64.40 pounds) a barrel.

Most in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries want Saudi to cut back to an agreed collective limit to defend $100 crude. Riyadh is keen to prevent high fuel costs hampering a return to stronger economic growth in the West.

Extra oil from Saudi is largely responsible for lifting OPEC output to 31.6 million bpd, well in advance of the group's formal 30-million-bpd target.

"There is at the moment an unjustified rise in the organisation's production," said Algerian Oil Minister Youcef Yousfi said. "There is a risk that prices will fall, uncontrolled, to levels from which it will be very difficult subsequently to bring them back."

"In my opinion we should be keeping to the ceiling, the ceiling we agreed in December," said Angolan Oil Minister Jose de Vasconcelos.

While several ministers said they expected no change in formal policy, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi has often surprised in the past and caused some uncertainty earlier in the week.

First he suggested OPEC might need to lift its collective limit to match forecast demand for the rest of the year -- estimated by OPEC headquarters at 30.7 million bpd. The next day he said he was happy with policy as is.

"Really all the power is in the hands of the Saudis," said Paul Tossetti at consultants PFC Energy. "If prices pierce below $90 we'll probably see some fairly swift action by the Saudis."

IRAN, IRAQ DON'T LIKE OIL UNDER $100

Iran, often at odds with Saudi Arabia at OPEC, appears in no mood to squabble over output at this meeting but is not pleased that higher Saudi output has pushed oil prices down just as its exports drop because of Western sanctions against its nuclear programme.

"We object to the drop in prices," said Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi.

"We are not happy with oil below $100," agreed Faleh al Amri, Iraq's governor to OPEC, underlining an emerging consensus between Tehran and Baghdad on OPEC policy.

Oil prices have dropped from a $128 peak for the year in March to $97, in part because the economic outlook has darkened but also because of increased Saudi output that in April set a 30-year high of 10.1 million barrels a day.

That has lifted world oil inventories rapidly, a deliberate move by Riyadh to counter the possibility that Iranian oil output falls heavily when a European Union embargo on Tehran starts next month. Iranian production is already down to a 20-year low.

Naimi has called the extra Saudi volumes and consequent oil price decline "a kind of stimulus" for the world economy. His advisors say Riyadh is engaged in a balancing act to raise stocks to cover for Iranian losses while taking into account the prospect that the fragile world economy will slow oil demand.

Even Saudi Arabia's closest Gulf Arab allies are showing signs of discomfort at the decline in prices.

"A little bit much," said UAE Oil Minister Mohammed al-Hamli's of supplies.

DOWNSIDE RISKS RISE

Analysts say risks are growing that prices could fall further if Saudi doesn't cut back.

"There is a surplus in the market. Most of the surplus has gone into storage, both fixed and floating, so the market in a way hasn't felt that yet," said former Algerian Oil Minister Chakib Khelil, now a consultant.

"This idea of trying to anticipate the shortfalls from Iran could backfire. If demand weakens because of the economic situation then you have a weak global economy and oversupply in the market."

Oil prices though are anything but predictable, largely because, on top of opaque supply and demand fundamentals, markets have to take into account the politics of producer countries.

Iran is the main uncertainty for oil prices - the impact of sanctions on its oil sales, negotiations with world powers over its nuclear progamme that resume in Moscow shortly and the possibility that Israel might launch an attack on its nuclear facilities.

"History tells us that a global financial collapse could see oil prices fall to $50 a barrel and below whilst an attack on Iran take them to $150 and above," said David Hufton of London oil brokers PVM.

Delegates said that while the decision on production looked straightforward, no easy agreement was expected over the appointment of OPEC's next secretary general.

Four countries have proposed candidates - Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and Ecuador.

