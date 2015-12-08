JAKARTA U.S. shale drillers and other high-cost oil producers should cut output and not rely on OPEC to cap global supplies, Indonesia's OPEC governor said on Tuesday.

OPEC last week failed to agree to an oil production ceiling, setting up the fractious cartel for more price wars in an already heavily oversupplied market.

"When the lower-cost producing countries, such as Saudi Arabia, restrain from producing, they are actually letting the higher-cost producers produce. This is against economic logic," Indonesia's OPEC governor Widhyawan Prawiraatmadja told Reuters.

The highest-cost producers include shale oil drillers in the United States, Canadian oil sands operations and offshore projects in the North Sea.

Prawiraatmadja added that Indonesia, which rejoined OPEC last week after deciding to drop out of the cartel at the end of 2008, would not support any policy aimed at increasing oil prices.

Unlike other OPEC members, Indonesia is a net oil importer, and would be disadvantaged by an increase in prices. But Prawiraatmadja said Indonesia also does not want depressed crude oil prices because that would impact much needed investment in the country's oil sector.

U.S. crude CLc1 was trading at $37.85 a barrel on Tuesday, up just 20 cents from its last settlement and close to the 2015 and seven-year lows of the previous session.

Prawiraatmadja said if crude prices dropped to $30 a barrel, OPEC should call an emergency meeting.

He did not specify whether he was talking about U.S. or Brent crude LCOc1, which was trading at just above $41 a barrel on Tuesday.

"I think $40 oil is too low," Prawiraatmadja said. "But you cannot help it until high-cost producers cut, which is going to happen slowly and will take time."

(Reporting by Randy Fabi and Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Tom Hogue)