Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists before a meeting of OPEC oil ministers at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

BEIJING The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will "coordinate itself" to accommodate Iran's return to oil markets without causing a price crash, Bijan Zanganeh, Iran's oil minister, told Reuters on Thursday, during a visit to Beijing.

Members of OPEC should also discuss production levels before June's meeting, he said.

Iran, once the No.2 exporter of OPEC, is looking to ramp up its crude oil exports quickly if a final agreement is reached with the six world powers over its nuclear programme, and sanctions are lifted.

