KUWAIT Global crude oil prices are not expected to fall in the second half of 2015 and it was still too early to talk about OPEC's supply decision when the group meets next in June, Kuwait's OPEC governor said on Monday.

"It is expected that there will be some sort of a balance in the oil market in the second half of 2015 which will support prices," Kuwait OPEC Governor Nawal al-Fuzaia told reporters in Kuwait city.

Fuzaia said earlier on Monday that oversupply in the global oil market was due to slow demand and a rise in production from shale oil, but from OPEC.

